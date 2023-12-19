A leopard that was prowling inside a locality in Guwahati city was tranquilised by a team of forest officials from the state zoo.

The leopard was prowling in the locality of Fatasil Ambari earlier today, where it attacked and injured a youth at the Gauri Sarma Colony. The leopard had strayed into a residential building and attacked the youth. Following this, the big cat was trapped within the building premises as a huge crows gathered outside.

The injured youth, meanwhile, was given first aid and then shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, after about four hours, the team of forest officials finally managed to tranquilise the big cat, following which it was safely transported to the state zoo.

Reportedly, two forest officials also sustained minor injuries while they were tranquilising the leopard.