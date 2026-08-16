Guwahati likely to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms over next 24 hours: IMD

Guwahati and neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and spells of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, according to a weather warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, August 16.

The warning is valid from 8.30 am on August 16 to 8.30 am on August 17.

According to the RMC, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are very likely across Guwahati and adjoining areas during the period. Rainfall of up to 6 cm in 24 hours has been forecast, while isolated locations may receive heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm.

The weather conditions could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, potentially disrupting traffic movement and increasing travel time, the weather office said.

Intense spells of rain may also result in temporary reduction in visibility and disruptions to power supply and municipal services. Boat and ferry operations could be affected in case of adverse weather conditions.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of trees being uprooted due to strong weather conditions. Landslides, landslips and mudslips are considered very likely in some areas, particularly those vulnerable to such incidents.

Residents in vulnerable locations have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary risks during thunderstorms and periods of intense rainfall. The weather department has also urged people to monitor weather updates, follow traffic advisories and seek shelter at safe locations during thunderstorms.

People have further been advised to avoid or minimise travel through areas prone to waterlogging and to stay away from landslide- and landslip-prone locations and slippery roads.