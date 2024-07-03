Utpal Baruah, who served as the Chief Airport Officer of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for three years, stepped down from his role on July 2.

Baruah played a key role in establishing the Adani-run Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) and developing its Master Plan. His efforts led to significant improvements in facilities and the incorporation of local aesthetics at the terminal.

He envisioned the LGBI Airport as a regional hub, enabling Northeast India residents to travel to any city in the country and return within 24 hours. Internationally, he worked to connect Guwahati airport with SARC countries, resulting in connections to four international destinations, including Kuala Lumpur from August 2024.

He also supported the Assam Government in developing a cargo market in the region. The news of his resignation surprised many airport employees.

Baruah stated, 'I have done my bit for the development of Guwahati airport to the best of my ability. I decide to move on as someone is there to lead the airport now.'

He cited anonymous communications regarding certain developments at the airport and his moral responsibility as the accountable executive as reasons for his resignation.