Guwahati: Low visibility affects flight movement at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport
Flight movement at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here has been affected due to low visibility, leading to overcrowding of the passenger terminal.
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Flight movement at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here has been affected due to low visibility, leading to overcrowding of the passenger terminal.
The Adani Group-controlled facility has issued an advisory asking passengers to contact their airlines to check the departure timings before arriving at the airport.
As per reports, several Guwahati-bound flights have also been facing delay due to low visibility.
This is a developing story.
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