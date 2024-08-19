The City Centre shopping mall in Guwahati has abruptly closed its doors, with management citing a "technical issue" while unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat circulate.

A sign posted at the mall entrance reads: "FOR TECHNICAL ISSUE MALL WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR 2 HOURS."

Security personnel are visible on-site, and the area has been cordoned off with traffic cones. While official statements mention only a technical problem, local reports suggest the closure may be linked to a potential security threat.

A senior officer of Assam Police told PTI that an email was received by the mall authorities about the presence of a bomb on the premises.



"The mail was sent to 75 locations across India. We learnt that there were a total of 75 recipients in the address bar. It threatened to blow up the mall with a bomb,” he said.



"We couldn't take the threat lightly and cleared the mall of visitors. Search operations are underway with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. So far, nothing has been found," he said.

Fire services and sniffer dogs squad have been dispatched to the scene.

The mall has been evacuated, and authorities have announced a two-hour closure period.