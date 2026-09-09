Guwahati man arrested for allegedly flashing private parts at woman, arrested

A man was arrested after allegedly exposing his private parts to a woman college student near the Assam Forest School premises in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Tuesday night, September 8 police said.

The incident reportedly took place around 8.30 pm near a hostel in the area. According to police, the man, identified as Rajib Kalita, a resident of Dharapur, allegedly exposed himself to the woman.

Locals caught hold of Kalita following the incident and allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jalukbari Co-District Moitrayee Deka, along with a team from Jalukbari police station, reached the spot after receiving information and apprehended the accused.

A police official said the incident was reported through emergency helpline 100.

“According to locals, he showed his private parts to a woman,” the official said.

Kalita was produced before a Guwahati court on Wednesday, the police official added.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.