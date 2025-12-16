Guwahati man arrested for filing false theft complaint, misleading cops; Rs 7 lakh recovered

In a bizarre incident, a man in Guwahati was taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to mislead authorities by reporting a theft that never occurred. The accused, identified as Dhruva Kalita, an employee of a private firm named Paramount Developers, is accused of fabricating a theft complaint to conceal the misappropriation of company funds.

According to police, Kalita had lodged a complaint claiming that ₹7 lakh had been stolen. However, during preliminary verification, Dispur Police noticed several inconsistencies in his statement, prompting a detailed investigation. Upon closer scrutiny, officers discovered that the theft story had been pre-planned and that the money had, in fact, been taken by Kalita himself from the company.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during the daytime. Acting on leads developed during the probe, police recovered the entire amount of ₹7 lakh from Kalita’s rented residence in the Sarusajai area. He was taken into custody immediately after the recovery.

Police officials stated that a case will be registered in connection with the false complaint and misappropriation of funds, and further legal action will be initiated as per law. Authorities said the swift investigation not only exposed the fabricated claim but also ensured the full recovery of the money.