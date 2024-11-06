Assam's Jalukbari Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Guwahati over the past several months.

Jalukbari police station Officer-in-Charge Ritujyoti Nath told PTI on November 6 that the incident happened in the Pandu area of Guwahati.

The 46-year-old, who was the girl's neighbour was also known to the family.

Nath added, "The girl was raped yesterday also. Then she told everything to her mother. She claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused for several months and was threatened.

The medical examination of the minor was conducted on November 5 night and a detailed report is awaited, Nath said.

"We have arrested the culprit from the spot. A case has been registered under various sections of the POCSO and BNS," he added.

Further details are awaited.