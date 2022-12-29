In a shocking incident, a miscreant allegedly took a corpse from Guwahati in an Uber cab and afterwards discarded it on the city's outskirts in the Kamalpur area on December 29.

This was confirmed by the Uber driver, who was threatened with terrible repercussions if the incident was reported to the police.

As per the Uber cab driver, the accused allegedly booked the cab offline from the Rukminigaon neighbourhood and had put suspicious-looking luggage into the car's trunk.

The driver has been identified as Khagen Das.

Interestingly, both the driver and the accused are reportedly from the same village in the Nalbari district.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased surname is said to be Bhuyan, hails from Pathshala and the body was originally planned to transport to Musalpur.

The accused, identified as Hitesh Das, then directed the cab driver to Kamalpur, where he discarded the bag allegedly containing the body deep into the bush.

Upon suspicion, when asked about the contents of the bag, the accused stated that he had killed one of his friends with a hammer and the body was in the sack.

The driver had no choice but to comply and drop him off in the city's Beltola area were his bike was parked. However, the driver reported the crime to the Dispur police station and narrated the entire incident.

Following this, a police team was alerted and was able to track down the accused and arrested him.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner of Police said, "Today in the evening an Ola driver came and informed us that one of his acquaintances have taken something in a bag by his car which he suspected to be a dead body."

"The accused took the bag and dumped it near an area close to Baihata Chariali...based on the informer when we started our investigation and arrested the accused," added the Commissioner.

Further based on preliminary investigation, the accused accepted to commit the crime of murdering his own friend.

Notably, the accused and the victim was working together for the last 12 years, following which there was a scuffle due to monetary issues.



As per police, the accused who hails from Nilpur in the Nalbari district and the victim used to work as a dish TV mechanic.

Currently, the police are investigating the incident and have reached the crime spot.