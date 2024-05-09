A man was found lying in a pool of blood on a footpath in the Dispur area of Guwahati on May 9.

The victim whose identity is yet to be ascertained was seen in a pool of blood behind the MLA hostel in the Dispur vicinity.

As per initial reports, the cause of the death could be health-related ailments, however, the actual cause of the death will be ascertained only after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, locals have already informed the police. More details awaited.



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