A man from Guwahati shared a post on X and expressed concerns about the ongoing infrastructure issues in Rukmini Nagar. Amarjyoti Borah shared pictures that showed electric poles been constructed directly on top of the drains, leading to blockages and drainage problems.

In his post, he emphasised that despite the clear obstruction caused by these poles, they have not been removed.

The situation has worsened with the construction of new drains, as Public Works Department (PWD) and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials claim that the Electricity Department is not cooperating adequately to relocate the poles.

"These poles block the drains and are not being removed. While constructing the new drains, PWD and GMC say the Electricity Department is not doing enough to help remove these poles," Borah wrote in his post.

See his post here:

The issue has sparked discussions among local residents and social media users, who are calling for better coordination among government departments to resolve the problem.



Instead of spending hundreds of crores on auditorium, the government should focus on the city's infrastructure, a person said in the comments section of the post.

Another said, "Guwahati is not at all planned, and this is evident if one sees the electric poles inside the drains. It's a common scenario in most parts of the city. Because of the electric poles, the drains get clogged with waste materials."

Local authorities have yet to respond to the concerns raised by the resident.