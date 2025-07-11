Guwahati locals catch man flashing nurse near Aurus Mall; let off after police delay

Locals in Guwahati, on July 11 morning, caught a man red-handed for allegedly harassing a nurse near Aurus Mall on GS Road.

The incident took place around 7 AM when locals witnessed the man, identified as Ziarul, allegedly exposing his private parts in a vulgar manner and confronting the woman.

In response, the shocked nurse cried out for help, which triggered a public outcry as people gathered to take action.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused had reportedly engaged in similar behaviour earlier but managed to evade capture. On Friday, however, alert locals held him and tied him to a pole while waiting for police to arrive.

Despite multiple calls, there was reportedly no police response for over 45 minutes. During this time, the crowd thrashed the accused before eventually letting him go.

The incident has raised concerns over public safety and the lack of timely police action in such cases.