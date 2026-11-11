The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cyber Cell has arrested a man from Jalukbari in Guwahati for allegedly duping people by posing as an HDFC Bank employee and opening bank accounts in their names without their knowledge or consent.

The accused, identified as Naveen Hussain, allegedly operated an HDFC Bank Customer Service Point (CSP) centre in Jalukbari, which he is suspected of using to open multiple fraudulent bank accounts. Investigators suspect that these accounts were subsequently used to receive money generated through cyber fraud and other illegal activities.

According to the preliminary findings, Hussain allegedly misrepresented himself as an HDFC Bank employee to gain access to people's personal details and open accounts in their names without obtaining their consent. The alleged fraud is suspected to have continued over an extended period.

Investigators have found that several lakh rupees were deposited into bank accounts linked to the accused. In the latest instance, approximately Rs 5 lakh was allegedly transferred into one such account.

As part of the investigation, the CID has seized several bank accounts linked to Hussain. Multiple cases have also been registered against him at different police stations in connection with alleged financial fraud.

The Cyber Cell has also received information indicating that Hussain may have been operating as part of a larger network involved in fraudulent banking transactions. Investigators are examining the suspected network and attempting to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud, trace the financial transactions and identify others involved in the operation.