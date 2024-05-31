The Survey locality of Beltola in Guwahati witnessed a harrowing incident as Ankita Das Kashyap fell victim to her alleged stalker, Amit Bhowmik, who brutally attacked her with a knife. Despite Ankita's prior complaints and repeated rejections of his advances, the assault took place, raising serious questions about women's safety and law enforcement's efficacy.

Ankita had reportedly lodged complaints at the Dispur police station, detailing Bhowmik's persistent stalking and threats. However, authorities failed to act promptly, leaving Ankita vulnerable to the eventual attack.

Puspalata Das, Ankita's mother and a former professor at Agia College, expressed her dismay at the police's handling of the situation. She criticised the lack of action despite providing Bhowmik's photograph for identification and reiterated that Ankita had no romantic involvement with him.