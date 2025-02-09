The city's streets came alive on February 9 as runners from all walks of life participated in the Guwahati Marathon 2025, marking one of the region's largest community sporting events.

The marathon, which started from Sarusajai Stadium, featured multiple categories to accommodate different fitness levels, including a full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), city run (10 km), joy run (5 km), and a virtual run option. The virtual run component allowed participants to complete their chosen distance within a 24-hour window, with finishers receiving medals delivered to their homes.

The event has emerged as a significant fixture in Guwahati's sporting calendar, drawing participants from across the corporate sector and the general public. Notable was the strong turnout from the city's technology sector, with several companies seeing high participation rates among their employees.

"Corporate wellness isn't just about physical fitness; it's about creating a mindset that drives higher productivity and engagement," said Anjan Pathak, who led a contingent of tech sector employees in the marathon. "We're proud to see our team participate and be part of this inspiring event."

The marathon route took runners through the heart of Guwahati, showcasing the city's landmarks and drawing enthusiastic crowds of supporters. The event has played a crucial role in embedding running culture within the local community, inspiring more residents to adopt active lifestyles.

Beyond the physical race, the marathon has sparked a broader conversation about corporate wellness in the region. Many local companies have begun implementing regular fitness programmes, including in-house yoga and running sessions, recognising the connection between employee well-being and workplace productivity.