The three youths who were arrested in connection with the missing schoolgirls case in Guwahati have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on February 16.

The accused identified as Madhab Das, Arun Das, and Rahul Kalita were earlier produced before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court in Guwahati.

As per reports, the medical examination of the three was done today and will be again produced before the court after their 14-day custody period.



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It is to be mentioned here that the girls, Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhomik, went missing from the Noonmati neighbourhood of Guwahati on Wednesday, February 15, 2024.

According to the victim's father, the girls were lured to jobs in Hyderabad with a five-year bond contract.

On February 15, 2024, a WhatsApp message claimed that the girls fled out of their own free will. The girls were rescued from Tihu on February 15, 2024.

Madhab and Arun were nabbed from Tihu in Nalbari district, whereas Rahul was nabbed by the Noonmati Police on Thursday evening, February 15.