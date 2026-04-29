Guwahati missing woman case: Bhabana Sarma breaks silence after 48 hours, says she went to Shillong to end her life

A woman from Guwahati, whose disappearance had triggered widespread concern over the past two days, has returned home safely and publicly shared details surrounding the incident, stating that she had travelled to Shillong with the intention of ending her life.

In a video message posted on social media nearly 48 hours after she went missing, Bhabana Sarma clarified that no third party was involved in her disappearance and denied allegations linking any cab driver or outsider to the incident.

According to her statement, she left her residence on April 24 on her own and travelled from Jalukbari to Paltan Bazar before proceeding to Shillong. She said she checked into a hotel alone and that CCTV footage would confirm she was unaccompanied throughout the journey.

Bhabana further stated that a message she had earlier sent to her mother claiming she was “in danger” was false and had been sent while she was under severe emotional distress.

“At that time, I was not mentally stable. I was anxious, confused and not thinking clearly. At one point, I thought of ending my life. Later, I realised I could not do it and decided to return,” she said in the video message.

She said that the following morning, while sitting outside, she approached a woman for help and contacted her mother. With the assistance of Assam Police, she subsequently returned home safely.

Bhabana also alleged that she had been facing emotional pressure and threats during a two-year relationship with a man identified as Nihar Jyoti Sarma. She claimed that both families were aware of the relationship.

According to her statement, she was allegedly threatened with the release of private photographs and videos if she attempted to end the relationship. She further alleged that threats were also made against her and her family members, causing her to live in fear for a prolonged period.

She stated that the circumstances and mental distress arising from the situation ultimately led her to leave home on April 24.

Bhabana confirmed that she has filed an FIR in connection with the matter and is cooperating with the police investigation.

In her message, she also appealed to individuals facing similar emotional distress or intimidation not to remain silent and to seek help.