The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made an appeal to the people of the city for properly disposing of banana trees used during Diwali celebrations.

Taking to social media platform X, the GMC authorities asked the shopkeepers, puja pandal committees and common citizens not to toss banana trees on streets and instead appealed to dispose the banana trees in GMC garbage cans.

“Don't toss the banana trees on the streets. Call GMC on our helpline number, and we'll pick them up! Whether they're unsold or used, we'll ensure proper disposal. Let's light up the city without littering it. Together, we can make a difference!” said GMC in the X post.

The GMC has also shared a helpline number for proper disposal of trees. The number is 8811007000.

Don't toss the banana trees on the streets.



Call GMC on our helpline number, and we'll pick them up!



Whether they're unsold or used, we'll ensure proper disposal. Let's light up the city without littering it. Together, we can make a difference! #SwachhDiwali pic.twitter.com/3i1WS8h4Va — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) November 10, 2023

Earlier, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah had appealed to the people of the city to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja and not to violate any of the rules set forth by the administration.

Meanwhile, sound emitting firecrackers have been completely banned by the Kamrup (Metropolitan) authorities. On the other hand, a window of two hours have been granted by the authorities from 8 pm to 10 pm where green crackers would be allowed to burst.