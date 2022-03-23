The Assam State election commission has decided to hold election in 60 Wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The commission has decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the election in all the polling stations. Adequate number of EVMs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

The election schedule Starts from today 23 to march 30.04.2022, And the Last deadline for withdrawal of candidatures Is set on 4th April.

Total 796829 voters including 396891 Male Voters ,399911 female voters and 3rd gender 26 will reportedly votes in the election. There are 789 polling stations in total.

In each ward, a maximum of 2.5 lacs can be spent on each candidate.

According to the press release by Assam State Election commission.

Model of conduct willl come into force with immediate effect in the respective areas covered by GMC.

And COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be followed during the conduct of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election as defined by Wearing face masks, Using of sanitizer and maintaining Social distance.