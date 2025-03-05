The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has urged property tax defaulters to clear their dues by March, warning of strict action against non-compliance.

In a press conference, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania provided updates on tax collection and upcoming municipal initiatives for the financial year 2024-25.

Out of 1.16 lakh households, GMC has successfully collected property tax from 1.10 lakh households.

Against a target of Rs 130 crore, Rs 80-85 crore has been collected so far. Shops across the city have contributed Rs 27 crore in tax revenue. However, around 25,000 traders are yet to obtain their trade licenses. Defaulters have been urged to pay their dues by March to avoid penalties.



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For the financial year 2025-26, property tax payments made by April will receive a 10% discount, while payments made later will get only a 5% discount. Defaulters who fail to pay their taxes will face a penalty increase of up to 20%. GMC has collected ₹135 crore from various sources so far, and all pending taxpayers have been urged to clear their dues immediately.

Legal action will be taken against those without a valid trade license starting in June. Strict measures, including sealing of shops and businesses, may be implemented against traders failing to obtain the necessary trade licenses. GMC has vowed to enhance enforcement measures to boost tax compliance.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania emphasized the importance of timely tax payments for the city’s development, urging citizens and businesses to cooperate with GMC in fulfilling their civic duties.