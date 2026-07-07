Guwahati Municipal Corporation cracks down on littering, public urination with spot fines

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has notified a schedule of spot fines for various sanitation-related offences as part of its drive to promote cleanliness and improve public hygiene across the city.

In a public notice, the civic body said the penalties target violations such as littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination, open defecation, spitting in public places, burning of waste and the use of banned plastic carry bags and prohibited single-use plastic items.

According to the notified schedule, carrying or using banned plastic items will attract a spot fine of Rs 500, while spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 300. Littering, illegal dumping of waste, public urination and open defecation will each attract a penalty of Rs 500.

The GMC has also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine for the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and for the improper disposal of faecal sludge, septage and other harmful substances. Dumping chemical waste within GMC limits will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Among the highest penalties, damaging stormwater drains or fencing, electric poles, pillars of bridges and similar public infrastructure carries a fine of Rs 5,000, while blocking the natural flow of water in drains by dumping materials will attract a spot fine of Rs 25,000.

The corporation said the notified penalties are intended to ensure compliance with sanitation rules and encourage residents and businesses to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

"Follow the rules. Respect public spaces. Help make Guwahati cleaner every day," the GMC said in its public appeal.