The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Makhan Bhog, a well-known sweets and confectionery business in Ganeshguri, for not updating its trade license.

This action highlights the importance of business owners in Guwahati ensuring their trade licenses are valid and displayed prominently to avoid similar penalties.

Today, the GMC’s health and enforcement team conducted an inspection drive in Ganeshguri to evaluate cleanliness standards among traders and commercial establishments.



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The corporation emphasized the need for businesses to prioritize proper waste disposal practices and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

GMC's message is clear: responsible waste management and adherence to Swachhata standards are crucial for fostering a cleaner and more organized city environment.