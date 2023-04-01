The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) installed CCTV cameras in places where garbage is unlawfully deposited near municipal roadways on April 1.

According to reports, the GMC conducted a raid on persons and institutions in the 48 model wards region who broke sanitation standards by depositing rubbish on the roadways.

The GMC sealed and suspended Singh Store's licence in Harijan Colony in the Last Gate region for putting rubbish near the streets.

Garbages removed. Hope our citizens respect the cleanliness and act responsibly now.



গুৱাহাটী আমাৰ, দায়িত্বও আমাৰ ।#OurGuwahatiOurResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PFfSN8z6gw — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal has urged for a clean Guwahati and advised people who waste in the city to be careful.

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The minister invited every resident to volunteer as a ward cleaning guard.

He asked GMC officials to install CCTV cameras in places where rubbish is frequently thrown so that people may be recognised and fined.

Earlier on March 29, Ashok Singhal said that the installation works for new CCTV cameras across Guwahati were underway.

While speaking on several ongoing developmental projects in the city and security measures, Singhal said, “The installation works for new CCTV cameras in the city is going on. In addition to this, the fines levied for traffic violations by vehicles are imposed after looking through cameras fitted at the signals.”