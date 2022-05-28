GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued a show cause notice to one Luit Barman of Banphool Nagar in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality.

According to a letter issued by the GMC Commissioner, Developer Barman has built an RCC building an Assam type structure in setback area at Banphool Nagar in deviation of the building permit issued.

He has now been asked to show cause within 7 days as to why the “unauthorized structure” should not be demolished by the authority.

If Barman fails to submit any explanation as demanded, the GMC will be free to demolish the structure under relevant laws.