A Press Conference was held today, April 29, 2023, at the GMC Conference Hall, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Office, Uzanbazar, Guwahati addressed by the Mayor, GMC, along with Deputy Mayor, Spokesperson, Councillors of GMC and Commissioner GMC.

Mayor has announced that the Council Body of Guwahati Municipal Corporation has successfully completed 1 (one) year of its service at GMC and is able to register a steady growth of the Corporation.

During the last year, the Corporation has been able to increase its revenue collection from Property tax, Trade license etc.

The Corporation has invested in several infrastructural and developmental schemes/projects such as the setting up of several garbage transfer stations, and waste management projects at Boragaon.



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In terms of revenue collection, the Corporation has achieved a significant hike of 53 per cent in Property tax, 9 per cent in Trade License and 40 per cent from its various branches. Overall, the Corporation has collected 42 per cent more revenue in the last FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22.

In terms of holding number, the figure has also increased from 2.5 Lakhs to 3.54 Lakhs. During the last one-year period, GMC has also achieved significant success in linking GMC holding numbers with the APDCL consumer numbers.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation has also taken up various infrastructural and developmental schemes/projects during this one-year period. A project named "Landfill Mining of Boragaon Dump-site at Guwahati as per CPCB Guidelines for legacy waste disposal 2021" has been initiated by GMC at an estimated cost of Rs. 172 Cr.



Similarly, the Construction of a Compost & RDF Pant of 150 TPD (Mixed Municipal Solid Waste) at Belortol, Guwahati, Assam is initiated with a Project Cost of Rs. 30.91Cr. GMC has also taken up projects for the construction of RTS (Refuse Transfer Station) with MRF (Material Recovery Facilities) in Adabari, Old Jail Campus (Fancy Bazar) and Mathghoria with estimated costs of 13.84 crores, 14.50 crores and 9.34 crores respectively.

GMC has also taken up construction works of various Roads, Community Halls, Cremation grounds, Public toilets and Daily Bazar at each ward under its area for the benefit of the residents of the City.