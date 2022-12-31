The Health and Enforcement Branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a raid and sealed “M/s Pizza Hut”, Devyani International Limited, located at Lokhra Road, Lalganesh, Ward no. 17, Guwahati for violation of terms and conditions for running the business of a restaurant on December 31, 2022.

Based on a public complaint, inspections were carried out where violations like nonproduction of trade licence, improper installation of exhaust chimney causing a nuisance, improper installation of LPG cylinders near a high voltage electric transformer and a generator creating fire safety issues to the public, pedestrians, neighbours etc were detected.

Notably, repeated notices were served to M/s Pizza Hut to rectify the aforesaid violations but the trader failed to remove all of the violations.

Moreover, the business establishment failed to submit a copy of the fire NOC of the building premises to the concerned branch of GMC as sought in the notices.

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Therefore, in view of the above and in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 404 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969, as amended and in the interest of public service, the trade licence of M/s Pizza Hut was revoked and the trade was sealed on December 31, 2022.

Earlier on December 13, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in collaboration with District Administration on December 13 carried out a demolition drive in the city’s Bhootnath area.

As many as 40 houses were evicted at Bhootnath and reportedly several people encroached on the land behind the Bhootnath cemetery and built houses illegally.

People residing in those 40 houses were evicted following which the houses were demolished. Notably, GMC has been carrying out the eviction in several parts of the city.

A few days back, GMC conducted an eviction drive against illegally established shops under the Ulubari flyover.

Officials at the site informed that several mobile eateries that had been set up under the flyover were illegal and several such roadside stalls were evicted during the drive.