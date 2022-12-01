The Assam state government has decided to stop the municipal water supply system under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in areas where'JICA' the project water supply has been initiated.

Further, the Guwahati Jal Board has urged the citizens to take advantage of domestic connectivity under the new project for an uninterrupted water supply.

Held a Review Meeting today of DoHUA to take stock of the various ongoing schemes & initiatives.



Reviewed the status of South Guwahati Central Water Supply Project, construction of reservoirs, household connections, sewage & garbage disposal, Guwahati Smart City projects, etc. pic.twitter.com/b7BwgkLikS — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) December 1, 2022

Notably, in areas of Guwahati city where the drinking water supply for domestic supply has been made available after the successful trial water supply system of the JICA project implemented under the Gauhati Jal Board, the existing water supply system of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation will soon be stopped.

On the other hand, the Gauhati Jal Board has appealed to the people of the concerned areas to avail of this facility immediately as the majority of the residents of these areas are yet to apply for domestic connection of drinking water under the new system.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board held in the meeting room of his office at Janata Bhawan with Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal.

Also Read: Assam: Defunct PHE water supply system force villagers to drink contaminated water in Hailakandi

It is to be mentioned here that the Cabinet Minister today, held 10 separate meetings with officials of various departments like Guwahati Jal Board, Mission Flood Free Guwahati, Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme, Directorate of Urban and Village Planning, GMC, GMDA, Irrigation and reviewed various activities of these departments as well.

It is to be noted that many areas of the city have already been provided with experimental materials under the 'JICA' project, and before the successful completion of this survey, the import of water is available in the areas.

Minister Singhal along with the officials of The Guwahati Municipal Corporation today also took stock of the progress of the Chief Minister's Sahaj Housing Scheme. He directed to take action in accordance with the law against those who provide false information and irregularities during construction in case of getting permission for the construction of houses under this scheme.

The Minister today held a review meeting with various stakeholders of 'Mission Flood free Guwahati' and gave them necessary instructions for speedy implementation of works in charge of the mission. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup [City] District Pallav Gopal Jha, who is in charge of the mission, to set up a special vigilance unit for regular supervision of the mission's activities.

Among other important meetings, Minister Singhal today participated in a brief meeting with Kamrup District Collector Kirti Jalli, Kamrup [City] District Collector Pallav Gopal Jha, Divisional Forest Officer of Kamrup [M] and Circle Officers of Greater Guwahati to explore the land required for solid waste disposal management project in Guwahati city.