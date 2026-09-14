Guwahati murder accused Ramanuj Goswami dies after jumping from Narakasur Hills while fleeing police custody

Guwahati murder accused Ramanuj Goswami died after allegedly jumping from Narakasur Hills while he was being taken by police for a blood test at around 3 am on Monday, September 14 police said. Goswami was being taken from Hatigaon towards Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) through Kahilipara when he allegedly jumped from the hill in an attempt to escape custody.

Police said Goswami was not shot and sustained fatal injuries after jumping from the hill. His body was subsequently recovered and taken to the GMCH morgue.

Goswami had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar, at their residence in Guwahati's Basisthapur area.

According to police, Riya was allegedly killed by Goswami following an altercation at their residence. The dispute was reportedly linked to his suspicion that she was involved in an extramarital relationship.

Riya's body was recovered from a flat named Anjali Griha on the third floor after her family alerted the police. Personnel from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Residents of the building reportedly told police that the couple frequently argued. Neighbours also said they heard loud disturbances from the flat on Saturday, followed by what sounded like a woman crying.

According to residents, only Goswami's voice could be heard during the disturbance and he appeared frightened and distressed at the time.

Riya and Goswami had married around six months ago and had been living together in the apartment. Goswami, who worked as an Uber driver, was originally from Gauripur.

The apartment was reportedly built on land that belonged to Goswami's father. The land was later sold to a builder, following which a house was provided to his father as part of the agreement.

Riya was a resident of Noonmati and worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly lost both her parents and is survived by a brother.

Further details awaited.