Guwahati murder accused Ramanuj Goswami's body likely to be handed over to family today after post-mortem

The body of Guwahati murder accused Ramanuj Goswami, who died in police custody at dawn on September 14, after sustaining serious injuries while allegedly attempting to escape, is likely to be handed over to his family on Tuesday, September 15, following the completion of his post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Goswami’s body is currently kept at the GMCH mortuary, while his family members have reportedly left for Guwahati to receive it. His last rites are likely to be performed at his ancestral residence in Gauripur in Dhubri district.

Goswami, who was accused of killing his wife, was being taken to GMCH for a medical examination after he complained of health issues while in police custody.

According to the available information, the police vehicle carrying him developed a tyre puncture near the TV Tower at Narakasur Hill during the journey. With the vehicle stationary, Goswami allegedly attacked a police constable on duty and jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

He reportedly fell from the hill while trying to escape in the darkness and sustained critical injuries. Police immediately took him to GMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The circumstances surrounding Goswami’s death are currently under investigation. Police have said that the sequence of events, including his alleged attempt to escape and the circumstances that led to his fall, is being examined.

The post-mortem examination has been completed, and further legal formalities are underway before the body is handed over to the family.

More details awaited.