Guwahati murder case: Refrigerator used to store severed head seized for forensic examination

Police on September 9 recreated the crime scene at the Beltola residence of Ramanuj Goswami, who is accused of murdering his wife Riya Talukdar Goswami following a heated argument allegedly triggered by his suspicions about her personal relationship.

Goswami, who is in seven-day police custody, was taken to his flat at Anjali Griha in the Basisthapur area of Guwahati for the recreation of the crime. Police are carrying out the exercise as part of the investigation into the sensational murder.

According to the details emerging from the investigation, Goswami allegedly attacked Riya with a locally made machete, or dao, and hacked her to death. He allegedly decapitated her after the murder, wrapped the severed head in a polythene bag and placed it inside the refrigerator.

Police are also investigating allegations that he severed some of her fingers during the attack. The refrigerator was seized by investigators after the crime scene recreation for further forensic examination.

The murder came to light after neighbours reportedly heard loud arguments and crying from the residence. A foul smell later emerged from the locked flat, following which the matter was reported to the police.

Police subsequently recovered Riya’s body lying on the floor, while her severed head was found inside the refrigerator. A dao allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.

Goswami, a cab driver by profession, had married Riya on September 22 last year. He later surrendered before Dispur Police on Sunday and was arrested in connection with the murder.

During questioning, Goswami allegedly claimed that he suspected Riya of having an extramarital affair. Police, however, are verifying the allegation and examining all aspects of the case before reaching any conclusion about the motive.

Investigators have also learnt that Goswami had previously spent around three months at a rehabilitation centre for drug addiction before his marriage.

Riya, who worked at a boutique in Fancy Bazaar, was reportedly supported by her elder brother. A colleague who worked with her said she had spoken about frequent arguments with her husband.

The crime scene recreation is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events and corroborate Goswami’s statements with physical and forensic evidence. Police have also seized relevant materials from the flat for further forensic and procedural examination.