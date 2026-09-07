Guwahati murder case: Woman’s severed head found in refrigerator, accused husband surrenders

Ramanujan Goswami, the prime accused in the murder of his 25-year-old wife Riya Talukdar Goswami in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station and was subsequently arrested by police.

The development came as investigators uncovered disturbing details about the killing at a flat in Basisthapur Bylane. According to preliminary findings, Riya’s head was severed and allegedly kept inside a refrigerator after being wrapped in a black polythene bag. Investigators also found that her fingers had been cut.

Riya’s body was recovered from the apartment after neighbours alerted police following a foul smell emanating from the residence. A sharp weapon was subsequently recovered from the room, along with several liquor bottles. Bloodstains were found at the scene, while household articles appeared to have been scattered inside the flat.

A forensic examination of the apartment has indicated that Riya was murdered. Preliminary assessment suggests that the killing took place between 24 and 48 hours before her body was recovered.

The body was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. Forensic and fingerprint teams are examining the apartment and collecting evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also continuing the investigation into the case. Investigators are examining various aspects of the incident, including the circumstances preceding the murder and the events that followed.

Riya and Ramanujan had married around six months ago and had been living together in the apartment. Ramanujan, who works as an Uber driver, is originally from Gauripur. The apartment was reportedly constructed on land that belonged to his father. The land was later sold to a builder, with a house subsequently provided to Ramanujan’s father as part of the agreement.

Riya was a resident of Noonmati and worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly lost both her parents and had one brother.

With Ramanujan now in police custody, investigators are expected to question him about the circumstances surrounding the killing. The exact motive behind the murder has not yet been established, and police are examining the evidence collected from the apartment to determine what led to the incident.