The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-151 for NCC Girls cadets commenced at SaruSajai Stadium in Guwahati today.

The event, which runs until December 18, 2024, brings together approximately 275 enthusiastic cadets from 30 schools, colleges, and universities in Guwahati and nearby areas.

The camp is being organized by the NCC Directorate NER, Shillong, under the leadership of the 60 Assam Girls Bn NCC, Guwahati, and other units of the NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati.

This 10-day camp is designed to introduce cadets to a regimented lifestyle, instil discipline, and foster leadership qualities.

The cadets, ranging from 9th-grade students to those in their 3rd year of graduation, will undergo rigorous training in military drills, firing practice, range drills, and specialized skill development. Additionally, the camp will focus on building community living skills, first-aid knowledge, character development, and self-confidence.

Camp Commandant, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, addressed the cadets during the opening session, emphasizing the importance of discipline and organization. He urged the cadets to embrace the military way of life, which would help them become responsible and efficient individuals in the future.



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Throughout the camp, cadets will also participate in a variety of competitions, including volleyball, tug-of-war, debate, painting, elocution, and a firing competition. In addition to these activities, lectures by experts on key topics such as ‘How to be a Good Citizen of India,’ ‘Know Your Army,’ and ‘Traffic Management’ will be held. Representatives from the NDRF and NEDFi, as well as old NCC cadets, will share their experiences and impart valuable soft skills.

On December 11, 2024, Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, Group Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, visited the camp to interact with the cadets and inspect the ongoing activities. He encouraged the cadets to stay disciplined and focused, reminding them that the values of sincerity, responsibility, and teamwork would prepare them for success in any field.

The camp’s curriculum is designed not only to prepare cadets for the 'A,' 'B,' and 'C' certificate examinations, which are eligibility requirements for future advancements in the NCC, but also to inspire the young cadets to become leaders and vanguards of a better tomorrow.

As the camp progresses, it promises to be an enriching experience that will equip these future leaders with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to make meaningful contributions to society.