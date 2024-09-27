Amid illegal mining activities at Goshala Hill in Assam's Maligaon, Principal Chief Engineer, Sandeep Sharma wrote a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force expressing concern over the ongoing illegal hill cutting without necessary permissions.

Refering to earlier correspondence, Sharma pointed that the mining has been causing disturbances for two months, affecting the nearby Nambari Railway officers' colony, where senior officials reside.

He added that the loud noise from excavators and rock breakers has led to numerous complaints. Additionally, he stressed that the illegal mining poses a threat to the area's ecology, disturbing the natural habitat of the local flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, RTI & Environment activist, Rohit Choudhury took to his official X handle, informing that the state government does not take action despite complaints raised by Central government officials.

He stated, "Senior officials of the Central Government complain. But the State Government does not act. Illegal hill-cutting goes on unabated near the iconic Maligaon Goshala. Finally, Hon’ble NGT had to step in."

In view of the same, the engineer requested immediate action under existing rules to address the nuisance and ecological damage, attaching photographs of the illegal activities for reference.

As per reports, Kolkata's National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench had directed that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Government of Assam; Divisional Forest Officer/Kamrup East, Guwahati; Assam State Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; Central Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary; and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Assam, must be included in the array of respondents in the hill cutting and mining complaint.

Earlier, the NGT had filed an original application referring a letter petition alleging illegal mining activities in Goshala Hill, Maligaon since the last two months. As per reports, the letter was sent on June 21, 2024 via e-mail, by Gautam Singh, stated to be the Deputy Chief Engineer/ Estate/ Maligaon, Northeast Frontier Railway.

It is also alleged that the said mining activity is a threat to the local ecology of the area and is disturbing the natural habitat, including the flora and fauna of the area. Considering the allegations, the NGT has ordered impleading of the respondents and issue of notice, returnable in four weeks.