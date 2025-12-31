Guwahati NIA court sentences Hizbul conspirator to life imprisonment

A special court in Guwahati on December 30 handed life imprisonment to Md Kamruj Zaman, the key accused in a Hizbul Mujahideen conspiracy case linked to Assam, holding him guilty of plotting terrorist activities aimed at creating fear among the public.

The court, hearing the case prosecuted by the National Investigation Agency, awarded Zaman — also known as Dr Hurairah and Kamaruddin — three separate sentences of simple imprisonment, the highest being imprisonment for life. All sentences will run concurrently.

Zaman was sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He was also awarded two additional five-year terms under Section 18B of the Act read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and under Section 38 of the Act. The court imposed a fine of ₹5,000 in each count, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of default.

The case relates to a 2017–18 conspiracy in the Jamunamukh area of Hojai district, where Zaman attempted to set up a local module of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigators said the plan was designed to recruit local youths and carry out terror activities in Assam.

According to the NIA, Zaman had recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk. The agency filed its chargesheet in March 2019 against five accused. Alom, Alam and Faruk were earlier convicted after pleading guilty, while another accused, Jaynal Uddin, died due to illness during the trial.

The verdict marks a major conclusion to the long-running case registered as RC-08/2018/NIA-GUW, which authorities described as a serious attempt to expand militant networks in the state.