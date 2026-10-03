Guwahati nightclub manager, event manager arrested after woman allegedly assaulted, stripped by bouncers

Two persons, including the manager of a nightclub, were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday, October 3 after a woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by bouncers at the establishment in the Khanapara area, police said. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Friday.

The arrests followed a suo motu case registered by Guwahati Police, which initiated an investigation into the incident.

“The manager and an event manager at the nightclub have been arrested in connection with the case,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told PTI.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted inside the nightclub before being brought down from the fourth floor. The circumstances that led to the alleged assault are yet to be established, and police are investigating the matter.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained so far.

The alleged incident came to light after the woman was reportedly seen outside the nightclub in the Khanapara area. When media personnel reached the spot, the nightclub's gate was reportedly locked and its lights were switched off. No representative from the establishment came out to respond to the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged assault and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.