Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be named Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu in a tribute to the great Kamrupa King, Kumar Bhaskar Varma.

The announcement comes as part of the state's efforts to honour its rich historical and cultural legacy.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma, who ruled the region in the 7th century, is remembered for his contributions to the prosperity of Kamrupa and his role in promoting the cultural and political significance of Assam.

The naming of the bridge after him is seen as a fitting homage to the legendary king's legacy.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge to be completed by July 2025

Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the construction of the much-anticipated Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is on track and expected to be completed by July 2025.

Once operational, the bridge will be toll-free for all vehicles except trucks and commercial buses.

The Chief Minister shared updates after inspecting the construction site on the South Bank. "Work on the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is progressing well, and we plan to dedicate it to the people after July 2025," he said.

Once completed, the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between the two key areas of the city, further bolstering Assam's infrastructure and development efforts.