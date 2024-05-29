The Kamrup District Administration has suspended the Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services for May 29, 2024, due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River following cyclone Remal.

The cyclone caused extensive damage across the state, including damage to the ramps above the river, which were made of bamboo and wood.

New ramps are currently under construction. Ferry services were also suspended on May 27 and 28, 2024.

Additionally, ferry services have been suspended in several other districts due to the rising water levels.



Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon district administration in Assam has suspended the operation of boats in riverine areas and announced the closure of schools on 29 May 2024.

This decision follows a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department regarding the formation of Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain, which may cause uprooting of trees and damage to electric poles.

To ensure the safety of students, all Government, Provincialized, and Private Schools in the district will remain closed.

However, scheduled exams may still be conducted with necessary precautions. The Inspector of Schools, Bongaigaon, will ensure compliance with this order.