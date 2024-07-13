The old Saraighat Bridge has been temporarily closed for two days to undergo essential repairs, leading to significant traffic disruptions. The railway department made the decision to halt vehicular movement starting from 11 pm on Saturday to address substantial cracks found at various points on the bridge.

The closure aims to facilitate the repair of the "huge phat mela" bridge, which has developed serious structural issues causing difficulties for vehicles traversing the bridge. The railway department plans to complete the necessary repairs within the two-day timeframe.

During this period, vehicles are being redirected to the new Saraighat Bridge. However, this diversion has resulted in considerable traffic congestion, with traffic jams extending from Jalubari to Amingaon.