Guwahati: Old Saraighat bridge to resume vehicular traffic after nearly two month closure

The old Saraighat Bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic from Tuesday, September 15 after remaining closed for nearly two months for repair work, officials said, in a move expected to ease congestion between Guwahati and North Guwahati.

The bridge will be formally reopened by the General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), according to officials.

The closure of the old Saraighat Bridge for repair work had resulted in heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the bridge and on several alternative routes used by commuters.

With the bridge remaining closed for an extended period, commuters travelling between Guwahati and North Guwahati faced considerable difficulties, particularly during peak hours, as traffic was diverted to other routes.

The reopening is expected to restore smoother vehicular movement between the two areas and reduce pressure on alternative routes that had been carrying additional traffic during the repair period.

The old Saraighat Bridge is a key road link connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati and adjoining areas. Its reopening is likely to provide relief to daily commuters and motorists who have faced prolonged delays during the closure.