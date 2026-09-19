Guwahati: One killed, four seriously injured in separate road accidents

One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in and around Guwahati on Friday, September 18 with the incidents reported from North Guwahati and Lokhra.

In the first accident, a young woman was killed after two scooters collided head-on at Madhyam Khand in North Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Pallavi Newar, a resident of Rajaduar.

Three other people riding the scooters were seriously injured in the collision. They were taken to Narayana Hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to the head-on collision are yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident at the Lokhra flyover in Guwahati, three vehicles were involved in a collision.

According to preliminary information, a commercial vehicle carrying goods was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a passenger car. The impact caused the car to subsequently hit a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in the crash. Personnel from Basistha Police Station reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operation.

Further details regarding both accidents, including the exact circumstances and possible causes, are awaited.