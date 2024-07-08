A road accident occurred last night on the national highway in Baragaon, resulting in the death of an unidentified individual.

The victim was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Police teams quickly arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the hit-and-run incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent to GMCH for a postmortem examination. Authorities are working to identify the victim and are seeking information from the public to aid in their investigation.