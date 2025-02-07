A job fair was held at Guwahati's Narangi Cantonment on February 7, bringing together ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and employers on a common platform.

The fair, organsied by Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, received an overwhelming response from the Ex-Servicemen from Assam and nearby regions.

Over 1000 ex-servicemen from Army, Navy and Air Force registered, seeking employment opportunities. More than 55 companies participated, offering 1500 plus job vacancies and 250 plus entrepreneurship opportunities.

The shortlisted ESM would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in appointments ranging from senior supervisors, mid/senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors.

The event benefitted corporates as well as veterans who got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, while the corporates benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained Ex-Servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies.

The job fair was inaugurated by Prashanta Phukan, Minister of Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship along with Dr. Niten Chandra, IAS, Secretary, DESW and Maj Gen SBK Singh, Directorate General Resettlement. Maj Gen RD Sharma, GOC 51 Sub Area was also present during the event.

Jayanta Sarma, Offg President, Assam Chamber of Commerce, was the corporate guest of honour and ADG, DRZ (East) was also present at the event.