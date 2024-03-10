Commuters in Guwahati are set to face disruptions as the old Panbazar Flyover has been barricaded and closed for vehicular movement starting March 9. The closure necessitates the rerouting of traffic, compelling travelers to utilize an alternate flyover, previously designated as a one-way road for those heading towards Vishal and Paltan Bazar. This flyover will now function as a two-way road until the completion of the new flyover.

Sources from the Railways reveal that the targeted timeline for the construction of the new flyover is nine months, prompting the closure for the specified duration. The decision to demolish the 58-year-old flyover and replace it with a new bridge of increased height was announced in February by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

The move was prompted by the adherence to Indian Railway Schedule of Dimensions guidelines which stipulate a minimum distance of 6.25 meters between the track and the flyover. The outdated Pan Bazar flyover falls short of this requirement, with a height of 4.61 meters, necessitating the construction of a new structure.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways faces operational challenges due to insufficient vertical and horizontal clearance of the old Panbazar Flyover. This has resulted in a permanent speed restriction of 15 kmph, affecting the fluidity of train movement in the region.

The closure marks a critical step in addressing both safety and operational concerns, aligning with the broader objective of modernizing transportation infrastructure in the city. Commuters are urged to plan alternative routes during this period, and the Railways assures swift completion to minimize inconvenience.