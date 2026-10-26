The Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Panbazar, Guwahati, is scheduled to open on November 16, with a capacity of around 850–900 beds.

The construction work on the hospital has been completed by infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T), according to the information provided.

The hospital complex will also include residential accommodation for doctors within the same premises, providing housing facilities close to the healthcare centre.

The new facility is expected to expand hospital infrastructure and strengthen healthcare services in Guwahati. Further details regarding the inauguration programme and the commencement of patient services have not yet been specified.