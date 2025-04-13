Guwahati and several parts of Assam experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on the morning of April 13, casting a gloomy spell over the region.

In its latest update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, issued a forecast predicting moderate thunderstorms, surface winds, and light to moderate rain for several districts, including Barpeta, Darrang, Goalpara, Kamrup Metro, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri during the daytime.

The Regional Meteorological Centre further stated that moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam and Meghalaya, while light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Tripura may witness isolated light showers.

Looking ahead, Guwahati is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers over the next six days. However, no major change in maximum temperatures is likely across the region.