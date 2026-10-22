A pedestrian was seriously injured after a two-wheeler allegedly carrying three youths in an inebriated condition hit him near Paradise Hotel in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri area on Wednesday, October 21. The three riders also sustained injuries in the collision, which occurred amid Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the city.

According to preliminary information, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the two-wheeler struck him. The impact left the pedestrian badly injured and damaged the vehicle.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to a hospital for treatment. Their identities and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known. It was also unclear whether the police had registered a case in connection with the incident.

The accident took place as Durga idol immersions were under way at designated ghats across Guwahati. Traffic restrictions had been imposed on several roads to regulate the movement of immersion processions and other vehicles.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety during festive occasions, when increased traffic movement and late-evening celebrations can add to the risk of accidents. Riding under the influence of alcohol poses a serious threat to pedestrians and other road users.