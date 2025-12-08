Guwahati poised for real estate boom as infra investments transform northeast gateway: Report

Major infrastructure upgrades, a growing talent ecosystem, and rising investor confidence are poised to transform Guwahati into Northeast India’s commercial giant over the next three years, according to a new JLL report titled ‘Beyond the Metros: Insights into India’s Emerging Real Estate Stars’.

Positioned as the gateway to all eight northeastern states, Guwahati is already attracting unprecedented interest across office, retail, and logistics sectors. The convergence of large-scale connectivity projects, expanding airport capacity, and premier educational institutions is now accelerating the real estate boom.

“Guwahati represents one of India’s most compelling real estate investment opportunities today,” said Surekha Bihani, Senior Managing Director (East & Emerging Markets), JLL India. “The convergence of 80 per cent office stock growth, declining retail vacancy and limited industrial availability, supported by large infrastructure investments, positions Guwahati as the definitive gateway for Northeast India’s economic expansion.”

Office Market Set to Expand by 80%

The report projects the city’s office stock will surge from 2 million sq ft in 2024 to 3.6 million sq ft by 2027 — an 80% jump. This is driven by demand from Business Process Management (BPM) firms, co-working spaces, startups, and IT-enabled services.

Transformational Connectivity Projects

The report highlights several major infrastructure investments reshaping the city:



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93-km Guwahati Ring Road (completion by 2026): Expected to decongest the core city and unlock new real estate corridors in Azara, Baihata, and Narengi.

6-lane Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge: Travel time will fall from one hour to 15 minutes, boosting development of the north bank.

Airport Expansion: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will expand to a 10-million-passenger capacity by April 2025.

5.44-km Dighalipukhuri Flyover: Set to become Assam’s longest flyover, enhancing intra-city mobility.

Talent and Business Ecosystem Fuelling Growth

Institutions like IIT Guwahati, AIIMS, and the Guwahati College of Architecture and Planning contribute to a strong talent pool, making the city attractive for tech-driven businesses — especially in food-tech, fintech, and software sectors.

Quality of Life Remains a Key Strength

The report notes that Guwahati’s lower living costs compared to Tier-1 cities, political stability, better air quality, rising healthcare facilities and educational networks are major draws for both companies and residents.

With expanding co-working spaces, investor interest rising, and infrastructure developing at a rapid pace, Guwahati is now positioned to emerge as Northeast India’s undisputed commercial powerhouse.