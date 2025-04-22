Guwahatai Police have apprehended three burglars and a receiver of stolen goods following a break-in at a showroom in Beharbari. The arrests came after swift investigation of a theft reported last week.

Md. Asif of Paltan Bazar filed an FIR at Basistha Police Station on April 16 at 7 pm, reporting that unknown persons had broken multiple locks at his showroom and stolen various household items. The theft was also reported through an emergency call to 112.

Authorities immediately registered a case and began investigation. Analysis of CCTV footage from the crime scene led police to arrest three suspects in Sijubari under Hatigaon Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Habijur Ali (18), Suksan Ali (20), and Sanidul Ali (20). Police seized housebreaking tools from their possession, including an iron rod, ring wrench, lug wrench, and metal bending bar.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to selling the stolen items at a dump in Dot Bazar, Hatigaon. A subsequent search operation resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen items, including grinder machines, brass items, water taps, approximately 15 kg of electric wires, copper wires, and a Pulsar 125cc motorcycle.

Police also identified Rafique Ali (35), the receiver of the stolen goods. He is a resident of Sontoli, Aitapara, with a temporary address at Dotbazar, Khanka under Hatigaon Police Station.