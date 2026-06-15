Guwahati Police arrest drug peddler, seize 6 kg ganja in Basistha operation

In a continued crackdown on narcotics trafficking, a team from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) arrested an alleged drug peddler during a raid conducted at Kerakuchi in Guwahati.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police apprehended Atik Sahadat Mazumdar (31), a resident of Kerakuchi, during the operation.

During the search, police recovered and seized 6 kilograms of ganja along with a mobile phone believed to be linked to the illegal trade.

Officials said the operation forms part of the ongoing drive against drug trafficking in Guwahati, which has witnessed a series of successful anti-narcotics actions in recent months.

The accused has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify other individuals linked to the network.