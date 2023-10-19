Acting on source information a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam at Khanapara under the Overbridge under Basistha Police Station.



Further as per police, four drug peddlers including 2 women have been caught along with 86 nos of vials containing heroin weighing 119.5 grams along with cash worth Rs 1,100 and 3 nos of Mobile phones.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dhon Rabha, Ainul Sheikh, Ketep Boro and Sunabanu Begum. The accused along with the seized items was handed over to Basistha Thana.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs along with cash seized during raid near BN College in Dhubri, two held

In a significant stride towards maintaining the safety and sanctity of educational institutions, authorities have successfully apprehended alleged drug peddlers from the gate of BN College, a revered educational establishment in Dhubri, Assam on October 18.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hamidur Rahman, aged 32, hailing from Gauripur Beguntali, and Saiful Islam from College Nagar area, Dhubri.

A meticulous operation led by Kapil Chandra Das charge BN College Town Out Post, resulted in the recovery of approximately 5.33 grams of a substance suspected to be illicit, along with a substantial sum of Rs 34,900 and a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01AW-3842 being seized from their possession.